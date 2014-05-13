COLUMN-Euro gets by, with a little help from its friends
LONDON, March 15 Zero interest rates, political risk and an uncertain future? The euro currency is holding up quite nicely for all that, with perhaps a little help from its near neighbours.
CHARLOTTE May 13 Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker said on Tuesday that he favors a narrower, more restrained role for the U.S. central bank.
Lacker said the Fed's ambitious use of balance sheet as a way to channel credit to particular economic sectors threatens to entangle the Fed in politics and puts the bank's independence at risk.
"Moreover, the use of central bank credit to rescue creditors boosts moral hazard and encourages vulnerability to financial shock," Lacker said at the annual Credit Markets Symposium held at the Fed's Charlotte branch.
Lacker did not comment on the outlook for the U.S. economy or monetary policy in his opening remarks. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON, March 15 Zero interest rates, political risk and an uncertain future? The euro currency is holding up quite nicely for all that, with perhaps a little help from its near neighbours.
NEW YORK, March 14 More than US$200bn of US leveraged loans have been refinanced or repriced so far this year and with two weeks to go before the end of the quarter, volume is approaching the last peak of activity in the second quarter of 2013, when US$245bn of loans were redone.
* Louisiana various ratings lowered on weak revenue and income tax collections; Outlook negative Source text (http://bit.ly/2m0xVN4)