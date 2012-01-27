(Adds more details, background)
By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa
WASHINGTON Jan 27 Richmond Federal Reserve Bank
President Jeffrey Lacker said on Friday he voted against the
central bank's decision this week to keep rates near zero until
at least late 2014 because he believes rates will need to rise
before then.
"I expect that as economic expansion continues, even if only
at a moderate pace, the federal funds rate will need to rise in
order to prevent the emergence of inflationary pressures. This
increase in interest rates is likely to be necessary before late
2014," Lacker said in a statement made available on his website.
Lacker has previously voiced skepticism about the central
bank's unconventional policy measures in response to the
financial crisis, including the last round of bond buys.
Late last year, Lacker also voted against a decision to
offer cheaper dollar funding for banks through foreign exchange
swaps with the European Central Bank, saying the move was
inappropriate since it amounted to a fiscal policy decision.
On Wednesday, the Fed surprised financial markets by saying
it expected to leave U.S. benchmark borrowing costs at
effectively zero until at least late 2014, considerably later
that some investors had expected.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke also signaled that policymakers
are considering another round of bond purchases aimed at keeping
long-term rates low.
Lacker has suggested he would oppose such a move, saying
additional monetary easing now would create additional inflation
without doing much to boost economic growth.
In response to the deepest recession in generations, the Fed
slashed borrowing costs to the bone and more than tripled its
balance sheet in an effort to stimulate business investment and
growth. The policy has had mixed results. Unemployment has come
down but only gradually, and remained at 8.5 percent in
December.
Lacker's full statement explaining his dissent can be found
at: here.
** For more stories on the Fed decision this week, click
**
(Editing by Kim Coghill)