WASHINGTON, April 18 Arch U.S. policy hawk Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, said on Thursday that expectations for future U.S. inflation remained well-anchored, despite massive Fed policy easing that he had personally opposed.

"I have been impressed by the stability of inflation expectations. People are pretty confident we're not going to let it get away from 2 percent. I like that," Lacker told CNBC television in an interview. "I think we're in a good place now, but I think we shouldn't be complacent," he said.