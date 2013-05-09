NEW YORK May 9 A top U.S. Federal Reserve
policymaker on Thursday reiterated his lingering concerns over
too-big-to-fail banks and again urged that more be done to
ensure such large firms can be safely wound down if they get
into trouble.
Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker, in remarks similar to
those he made last month, said the so-called "living wills"
program will need more "hard work and detailed analysis" so that
bankruptcies can take place without the U.S. government stepping
in to bail out banks as it did in the 2008 financial crisis.
"I see no other way to reliably identify exactly what
changes are needed in the structure and operations of financial
institutions to end 'too-big-to-fail,'" Lacker told a meeting of
the Council on Foreign Relations.