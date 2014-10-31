Oct 31 There is "a good deal" of confidence that currently soft U.S. inflation readings will rise back to the U.S. Federal Reserve's 2-percent goal, Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Richmond Fed, said on Friday.

Asked why the Fed said in a Wednesday policy statement that the chances of inflation staying persistently below target has diminished, which was a surprise for some investors, Lacker said on Bloomberg radio: "It's comfort that there's a good deal of confidence out there that inflation's going to trend back to 2 percent."

Lacker, a hawkish Fed official who has a vote on policy next year, added that the Fed should not wait to raise interest rates until it has lost control of inflation, which he expects will hit 2 percent in the next one or two years. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)