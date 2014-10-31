GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares tumble on impatience over Trump policies; euro gains
* Centrist Macron seen as victor in French presidential TV debate (Updates to open of U.S. trading; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)
Oct 31 There is "a good deal" of confidence that currently soft U.S. inflation readings will rise back to the U.S. Federal Reserve's 2-percent goal, Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Richmond Fed, said on Friday.
Asked why the Fed said in a Wednesday policy statement that the chances of inflation staying persistently below target has diminished, which was a surprise for some investors, Lacker said on Bloomberg radio: "It's comfort that there's a good deal of confidence out there that inflation's going to trend back to 2 percent."
Lacker, a hawkish Fed official who has a vote on policy next year, added that the Fed should not wait to raise interest rates until it has lost control of inflation, which he expects will hit 2 percent in the next one or two years. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, March 21 U.S. President Donald Trump warned Republican lawmakers on Tuesday that voters could punish them if they do not approve a plan he favors to dismantle Obamacare, applying new pressure in the first major legislative fight of his presidency.
* Gold recovers losses as euro rebounds vs the dollar * Prices fell $8/oz in less than an hour overnight * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Releads, updates prices, adds comment) By Jan Harvey LONDON, March 21 Gold rallied on Tuesday as a strong performance from centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron in a French election debate and fading expectations for near term U.S. interest rate hikes pushed the dollar to a six-week low versus