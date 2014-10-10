WASHINGTON Oct 10 U.S. regulators need to
complete a comprehensive bankruptcy program implementation to
allow large financial institutions to unwind in the event they
fail, rather than depend on government interventions, a top Fed
official said on Friday.
Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Lacker said
that policy makers continue to feel compelled to handle large
bank failures outside of bankruptcy, a belief Lacker strongly
disagrees with.
Lacker said even though the Fed is making progress with its
efforts to get large banks to complete resolution plans, or
so-called living wills, a lot more work needs to be done.
"As long as regulators retain discretion to intervene with
government funding, the credibility of resolution plans will be
at risk," Lacker said in prepared remarks for a speech in
Chicago on Friday.
Credible, unassisted resolutions may require "eliminating
the power of governmental entities to provide ad hoc rescues,"
he said.
