WASHINGTON Nov 5 Federal financial regulators
must remove the implicit view from creditors that the government
will step in to protect large financial institutions, and to
better adapt the bankruptcy code to these firms, a top Fed
official said on Wednesday.
Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Lacker
called for the repeal of the Fed's remaining emergency lending
powers and further restraining the central bank's ability to
lend to failing institutions. He added that the bankruptcy code,
properly applied to financial institutions, would then no longer
require the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's involvement
in winding down big banks.
His views on Wednesday were in line with previous remarks he
has delivered on the issue of banks considered too-big-to-fail.
"Once robust and credible resolution plans are in place, we
would be able to responsibly wind down the FDIC's Orderly
Liquidation Authority and related financing mechanisms," Lacker
said in prepared remarks at a finance and economics conference
here.
Lacker, who votes on the Fed's policy setting committee next
year, did not comment on monetary policy on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)