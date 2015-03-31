RICHMOND, Va., March 31 The Federal Reserve will
have a "strong" case to hike U.S. interest rates in June, a
hawkish Fed official said on Tuesday, dismissing recently weak
economic data as transitory and perhaps due to unseasonable
weather.
Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker, who has long called
for a prompt tightening of monetary policy, said consumer
spending, the labor market and other economic conditions have
improved significantly over the last year.
A voting member this year on Fed policy who made many
familiar arguments, Lacker predicted more improvement in the
labor market and wages in the months ahead, and 2.0 to 2.5
percent GDP growth for the year. He said moves in the dollar and
in oil prices were likely transitory, so U.S. inflation should
rise to a 2-percent target.
"Given what we know today, a strong case can be made that
the federal funds rate should be higher than it is now," Lacker
said in prepared remarks to the Greater Richmond Chamber of
Commerce. "I expect that, unless incoming economic reports
diverge substantially from projections, the case for raising
rates will remain strong at the June meeting."
Economists expect the Fed to hike rates from near zero by
June at the earliest, though September is seen as more likely
due to weak inflation and an economic slowdown in the winter.
(Reporting by Jason Lange in Richmond; Writing by Jonathan
Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)