WASHINGTON Nov 12 Richmond Federal Reserve
President Jeffrey Lacker said on Thursday that the U.S. central
bank still retains a "unique" ability to influence inflation,
but that monetary policy's impact on real economic activity is
limited.
"Monetary policy is uniquely capable of affecting the price
level over the longer term," Lacker said. "By contrast, real
activity is driven predominantly by factors beyond the control
of monetary policy - productivity and population growth, for
example."
The Federal Reserve has been perturbed by inflation that
continues to run below its 2 percent target rate, and some Fed
officials have advocated waiting for more signs that inflation
will rise before embarking on a path of monetary tightening.
Lacker, who has twice voted this year to raise rates when
the rest of his Fed policymaker colleagues decided to stay put,
said the recent behavior of inflation "does not warrant such
pessimism" but added that the credibility of such an inflation
goal "depends on the public's belief that the central bank has
and will use the tools necessary to make inflation return to its
goal, should that become necessary."
To that end the Fed should look more deeply at the mechanism
through which its actions affect money creation and ultimately
the price level, he said, "taking into account how the monetary
policy toolkit has changed since the financial crisis."
Lacker, who was speaking before a think tank identified with
libertarian and free-market ideas, will rotate out of being a
voting member of the Fed's rate-setting committee at the end of
the year.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)