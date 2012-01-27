WASHINGTON Jan 27 Richmond Federal
Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Lacker said on Friday he voted
against the central bank's decision this week to keep rates near
zero until at least late 2014 because he believes rates will
need to rise before then.
"I expect that as economic expansion continues, even if only
at a moderate pace, the federal funds rate will need to rise in
order to prevent the emergence of inflationary pressures. This
increase in interest rates is likely to be necessary before late
2014," Lacker said in a statement made available on his website.
