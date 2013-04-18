CHARLOTTE, NC, April 18 The Federal Reserve
should considering stopping its purchases of mortgage bonds as
the U.S. housing market recovers, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey
Lacker said on Thursday.
"What's going on in the housing market ought to get us
thinking about pulling back from that and stopping MBS purchases
first and maybe selling off MBS or swapping MBS for Treasury,"
he told reporters on the sidelines of a business conference.
"I think this strength in the housing market ought to cause
us to reconsider those MBS purchases. Housing is on a quite
positive trajectory."