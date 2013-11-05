BRIEF-Talend SA files for secondary offering of up to $75 mln
* Files for secondary offering of up to $75.0 million - sec filing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. Nov 5 The U.S. government shutdown and other budget battles should not derail the Federal Reserve from beginning to pull back on the pace of monetary stimulus soon, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said.
Although Lacker said he did not want to preempt the Fed's December decision by making any date-specific calls, he noted that he had opposed the latest round of bond purchases all along.
"I wanted to taper last October," he said. "In my mind, prospects for fiscal negotiations and the government shutdown did not warrant foregoing tapering."
* Yingli green energy forms special committee to consider potential resolutions of debt repayment issues
BEIJING, March 7 The chairman of China's biggest beverage maker, Hangzhou Wahaha Group, said the United States would suffer more in any trade war with China, with a loss of access to cheap Chinese-made goods hitting American wallets.