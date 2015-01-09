RICHMOND, Va. Jan 9 The likelihood of a
sustained pickup in U.S. economic growth has increased, a top
Fed official said on Friday, citing an acceleration in household
spending and improved prospects for the labor market.
"Some recent developments that were largely absent during
previous spurts have improved the likelihood that the recent
pickup in growth will be sustained," Richmond Federal Reserve
President Jeffrey Lacker said here at a conference.
Lacker said the United States could see real growth domestic
product grow by 2.5 to 3 percent in 2015.
A voting member on the Fed's policy-setting committee this
year, Lacker also said there is no pre-set timetable for when
the central bank will raise rates, saying only that the economic
outlook can change rapidly and that the Fed will have to respond
quickly if that occurs.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Paul Simao)