BRIEF-EVINE Live says entered into eighth amendment to revolving credit, term loan and security agreement
* Evine live inc - on march 21, 2017, evine live inc entered into eighth amendment to revolving credit, term loan and security agreement
RALEIGH, N.C. Jan 10 The latest U.S. jobs data showed a sharp fall in the unemployment rate in December, a top Fed official said on Friday.
Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker told a business group the data backed the view of substantial progress on unemployment.
He declined to answer an audience question about the 74,000 rise in nonfarm payrolls last month, the smallest increase in nearly three years, as he had not yet read the full jobs report. Lacker said he understood that there may have been special factors at play.
* Evine live inc - on march 21, 2017, evine live inc entered into eighth amendment to revolving credit, term loan and security agreement
VANCOUVER, March 21 The Bank of Canada remains concerned about tepid business investment, a key official said on Tuesday, adding it is too early to assume the worst of underperformance is over despite stronger-than-expected economic growth recently.
* Petroshale announces equity offering and amendments to its senior credit facility