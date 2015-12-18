FOREX-Dollar wobbles vs yen as risk aversion permeates, RBA awaited
TOKYO, April 4 The dollar wobbled against the yen on Tuesday, buckling against its safe-haven Japanese peer as a risk-averse mood spread through the broader markets.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. Dec 18 Federal Reserve forecasts pointing to four interest rate hikes in 2016 show what the U.S. central bank means when it says it anticipates raising rates at a "gradual pace," Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said on Friday.
"That's half the rate at which we raised rates in the last tightening cycle. So that's what 'gradual' means to me," Lacker told reporters in Charlotte, North Carolina after appearing on a panel. (Reporting by Jason Lange in Charlotte, North Carolina; Editing by Paul Simao)
TOKYO, April 4 The dollar wobbled against the yen on Tuesday, buckling against its safe-haven Japanese peer as a risk-averse mood spread through the broader markets.
--------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, APRIL 4 CEBU, Philippines - Asean Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting (AFCDM) (to April 7). CEBU, Philippines - Asean Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting (AFCDM+3) (to April 7). CEBU, Philippines - Asean Finance Ministers Meeting (AFMM) (to April 7). CEBU, Philippines - Asean Central Bank Governors Meeting (ACGM) (to April 7). CEBU, Philippines - Asean Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting (AFMGM)