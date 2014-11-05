WASHINGTON Nov 5 The Federal Reserve could
"step up" its chair's twice-per-year appearances in front of
Congress, but the Fed must maintain its independence in
overseeing monetary policy, a top Fed official said on
Wednesday.
Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Lacker was
asked at an economic and finance conference here how current
Republican pressure on the central bank would impact its policy
making.
"Independence has been essiential and vital" to the Fed's
ability to conduct monetary policy, Lacker said in a question
and answer session after his prepared remarks.
But he did concede that the Fed chair could increase the
Congressional appearances made to update the chambers on the
central bank's economic outlook and monetary policy, which
currently stands at twice per year.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)