BRIEF-Hanesbrands CEO Gerald Evans' FY 2016 total compensation was $9.2 mln
* CEO Gerald Evans' FY 2016 total compensation was $9.2 million - sec filing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. Dec 19 A drop in oil prices is benefiting U.S. consumers, a top Fed official said on Friday.
"It's an important change. It's like a tax cut," said Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker, referring to the drop in oil prices. Lacker, speaking at a Charlotte Chamber of Commerce event here, said the drop would add to consumer spending, but the increase in spending would not be sustained, as oil prices will eventually settle. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Vca - Mars voluntarily withdrew its initial notification and report form on march 8, 2017 with ftc, antitrust division and re-filed same on march 10, 2017
* Southern California Edison-Edison international's units got decision from ICC International court of arbitration on claims against Mitsubishi heavy