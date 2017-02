SALISBURY, Md. Oct 17 (Reuters) A backlog of foreclosures is slowing the process of recovery for the U.S. housing sector, and construction may not pick up for at least another couple of years, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said on Monday.

"It's going to be until the middle of this decade before we see a pick up in housing construction," Lacker said in response to questions.

(Reporting by Pedro Nicolaci da Costa)