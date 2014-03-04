By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, March 4 A top Federal Reserve official
said on Tuesday he is closely following the crisis in Ukraine
for potential effects on U.S. economic growth and volatility in
commodity prices, but said that so far he sees no undue risks.
"It's something I'm watching really carefully for potential
implications for growth," Jeffrey Lacker, president of the
Richmond Fed, told the Council of Economic Education. "We
obviously worry first about the disruptions of the commodity
markets ... and volatile commodity prices."
Russia's military intervention in Ukraine's Crimea peninsula
has driven up oil markets. But crude oil prices eased on Tuesday
after President Vladimir Putin told reporters that Russia would
only use force as a "last resort."
Lacker, speaking to reporters following his speech in New
York, said that while there is a potential risk to the U.S.
economy, he is reassured by the stability in commodity markets.
"So far commodity markets seem to have absorbed the news
reasonably well," he said. "That's where I see the potential for
risks, but they seem quite manageable at this point."
The Fed, in the first few steps to unwind its
ultra-accommodative policies, has been cutting back on bond
buying in measured steps.
It has held interest rates near zero since the worst of the
financial crisis in late 2008, but according to forecasts last
published in December, policymakers expect to start tightening
sometime next year.
Lacker, who is toward the hawkish side of the spectrum of
policymakers, said he had predicted the first rate rise would
come in early 2015.
He also repeated that he would not opposed a more rapid
tapering of purchases of U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities. The monthly asset purchases have already been cut
twice cut by $10 billion increments, bringing the bond buys down
to a monthly pace of $65 billion.