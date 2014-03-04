NEW YORK, March 4 A top Federal Reserve official
said on Tuesday he is closely watching the unfolding crisis in
Ukraine for potential effects on U.S. economic growth and
volatility in commodity prices.
"It's something I'm watching really carefully for potential
implications for growth," Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker
told the Council of Economic Education. "We obviously worry
first about the disruptions of the commodity markets ... and
volatile commodity prices."
Russia's military intervention in Ukraine's Crimea peninsula
has driven up oil markets. But prices eased on Tuesday after
President Vladimir Putin told reporters Russia would only use
force as a "last resort."