Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
NEW YORK Nov 20 A top Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday he can foresee hesitation among fellow U.S. central bank policymakers if it becomes necessary to "rapidly" sell the Fed's still-growing stock of assets.
"The larger we make our balance sheet the riskier the exit becomes," said Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker, an inflation hawk who has dissented this year at every meeting as the central bank retained or ramped up accommodative policies.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.