March 18 The U.S. central bank's internal
watchdog is probing an alleged leak of confidential information
from a 2012 meeting, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
confirmed on Wednesday in her first public comments on the
matter.
In early October 2012, Medley Global Advisors told its
clients the details of a key Fed meeting a day before the Fed
released its own record of the discussion.
At the policy-setting meeting, Fed officials laid the
groundwork for the massive bond-buying stimulus they were to
roll out later that year. Early knowledge of that discussion
could have given some traders an unfair edge.
"It has been reported that our inspector general is engaged
in a review at this time of this matter," Yellen said at a news
conference following a two-day policy-setting meeting. She
declined to give details, but said she would welcome the
review's conclusions and would cooperate with members of
Congress requesting further information about the incident.
Representative Jeb Hensarling, a Republican who is chairman
of the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee,
said in a letter to the Yellen that there is an open criminal
investigation into the matter. In the letter he
also said that the Fed's initial internal inquiry was dropped
"at the request of several members of the FOMC," as the Fed's
policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee is known.
Yellen on Wednesday said she believes that allegation is
untrue. "I don't know where that piece of information could
possibly have come from," she said.
The probe comes as politicians including Hensarling boost
pressure on the Fed to tell the public more about its inner
workings, including its decisions about monetary policy.
Yellen on Wednesday reiterated her view that opening the
Fed's inner discussions to public scrutiny too soon after the
fact would result in worse outcomes for the economy.
The Fed currently releases minutes of its policy meetings
three weeks after the date of its policy decision.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)