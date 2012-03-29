(Recasts with MF Global)
WASHINGTON, March 29 U.S. banks have intensified
efforts to ensure that their funds and assets are properly
protected, after the MF Global scandal where an estimated $1.6
billion in customer funds vanished, according to a Federal
Reserve survey released on Thursday.
Over the past six months, U.S. banks have boosted
arrangements to ensure that their collateral and margin are
protected by a third party to reduce the risk of anything
happening to their funds, said the report.
Following the failure of MF Global in October, market
players have "focused more intensively on the possible
consequences of financial distress on the part of dealers with
whom they have posted collateral," said the Fed's quarterly
survey of senior credit officers.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy Oct. 31 after investors and
customers became rattled over the firm's $6.3 billion bet on
European sovereign debt.
The brokerage has been accused of improperly dipping into
customer funds to stay afloat. Keeping money at third-party
banks would prevent such misuse.
The Fed survey also found that markets for securities linked
to commercial mortgages and consumer assets, such as car loans
and credit card payments, are more liquid for the three months
ending in February than in the previous two quarters.
More than half the banks surveyed by the Fed found that
hedge funds increased their efforts to negotiate more favorable
credit terms over the last three months.
The majority of senior credit officers surveyed are
affiliated with a primary dealer, or a financial firm authorized
to deal directly with the government to help carry out monetary
policy and distribute U.S. debt.
(Reporting By Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Neil Stempleman and
Andrea Evans)