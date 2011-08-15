WASHINGTON Aug 15 U.S. banks continue to ease lending standards and most terms on all major non-real estate loans during the past three months, the Federal Reserve reported in its quarterly survey of senior loan officers.

Some respondents also saw an increase in demand for commercial and industrial and commercial real estate loans over the same period, the Fed said.

"At the same time, banks reportedly experienced, on net, slightly weaker demand for some categories of residential real estate loans," the Fed said. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; editing by Neil Stempleman)