WASHINGTON, March 29 The markets for commercial mortgage-backed securities have improved over the last three months, the Federal Reserve reported in its quarterly survey of senior credit officers released on Thursday.

Markets for securities linked to commercial mortgages and consumer assets, such as car loans and credit card payments, are more liquid for the three months ending in February than in the previous two quarters, said the report. (Reporting By Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Neil Stempleman)