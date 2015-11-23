BRIEF-Brent D. Baird reports passive stake of 5.37 pct in Rand Logistics Inc
* Brent D. Baird reports passive stake of 5.37 percent in Rand Logistics Inc as on March 27, 2017 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ouIxo3) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Nov 23 The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Monday it would meet on Nov. 30 to discuss implementation of amendments to its emergency lending authority under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.
The Fed said in a statement on its website that the public meeting would be held at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT). (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann, editing by G Crosse)
* Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc- files for non-timely 10-K Source text:(http://bit.ly/2ouM05F) Further company coverage: