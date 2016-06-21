June 21 Financial markets need to consider the
risks of relying heavily on the dollar-based London Interbank
Offer Rate (Libor) because this reference rate could stop being
published, Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell said on
Tuesday.
"Market participants are not used to thinking about this
possibility, but benchmarks sometimes come to a halt," Powell
said in prepared remarks in New York for a roundtable discussion
on a report on alternative reference rates.
Libor is one of the world's most important benchmarks and
about $300 trillion in contracts reference Libor, Powell said.
But Libor has come under scrutiny since traders at several
large banks were accused of rigging daily Libor rates.
That scrutiny has led to requirements that banks base their
submissions for Libor rates on actual market trades, which
Powell said was made difficult by a long-term decline in the
money market borrowing that underlies U.S. dollar Libor
submissions.
"It is difficult to ask banks to submit rates at which they
believe they could borrow on a daily basis if they do not
actually borrow very often," Powell said.
