By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa
| WASHINGTON, July 27
WASHINGTON, July 27 Ben Bernanke heads the most
powerful central bank in the world. Yet the Federal Reserve
chairman says he was largely powerless to stop what some are
calling the biggest financial fraud in history: the systematic
manipulation of a key global interest rate.
It's a line of argument that has fallen flat with some
lawmakers and investors, who want to know why Bernanke and other
key U.S. regulators did not do more to end a potentially
criminal rigging of interest rates affecting trillions of
dollars in financial contracts.
Bernanke said last week he had been largely unable to
directly address problems with Libor, or the London interbank
offered rate, which he said he learned of in 2008.
"We are and need to continue advocating for reforms to
the Libor process. It is constructed by a private organization
in the UK, and so our direct ability to influence that is
limited," Bernanke said in congressional testimony.
Timothy Geithner, who oversaw Wall Street as president of
the New York Fed for five years before he became Treasury
Secretary in 2009, has delivered much the same message.
He told lawmakers this week that he informed regulators
"early on" about the problems and made recommendations to the
Bank of England on how to reform the system.
"Seriously? They did all that they could do? I mean, come
on," said Alan De Rose, managing director of government and
trading finance at Oppenheimer in New York.
"Answers like those, they strain credibility," said De Rose,
formerly a trader at a U.S. primary dealer, the selected large
banks that do business directly with the Fed.
Legislators are similarly skeptical, at a time when the Fed
is already taking heat in Congress for its regulatory failings
that contributed to the financial crisis.
Republican Congressman Scott Garrett took aim at Geithner at
a hearing of the House of Representatives' Financial Services
Committee on Wednesday.
"You have been before this committee countless numbers of
times since 2008 and if this is the crime of the century, as so
many people are reporting today, never once did you ever once
come and mention it as being a problem, never once did you come
here and say this is what you're going to do about it," he said.
The revelations about Libor have further dented public
confidence in the financial industry, which has been battered by
a string of crises that led to unpopular taxpayer bailouts in
many advanced economies. It is also another blow to the standing
of regulators who have been widely accused of being asleep at
the switch in the run-up to the financial crisis of 2008-2009.
Geithner told lawmakers this week he contacted the
appropriate regulatory authorities, including the Bank of
England, quickly after being informed that there were suspicions
about the veracity of rates being reported by banks.
"We, at least I, first learned about those concerns in the
early parts of spring of 2008 and we acted very quickly at that
stage," Geithner said. "We took a very careful look at these
concerns, we thought those concerns were justified."
The Federal Reserve Board, the New York Fed and the Treasury
all declined to comment for this article.
Policymakers had a lot on their plate in 2008 as the global
financial system was at risk of melting down.
JAY-WALKING OR HIGHWAY ROBBERY?
As well as wondering why U.S. regulators failed to follow up
with the British authorities after no immediate corrective steps
were taken, lawmakers noted the Fed itself continued to
use Libor as a benchmark in its emergency lending programs,
including the controversial bailout of failed insurer AIG.
"It appears that the early response was to keep using it,
which means it appears that you treated it as almost a curiosity
or something akin to jay-walking instead of highway robbery,"
Republican Congressman Jeb Hensarling told Geithner this week.
Robert Shapiro, a former undersecretary of the U.S. Commerce
Department who now runs Sonecon, an advisory firm in Washington,
says the scandal is vast and will continue to grow.
"Barclays is not some lone, bad apple. This could well turn
into the largest consumer fraud ever seen," Shapiro said.
Barclays last month admitted to giving false information as
part of setting the interest rate in a record $453 million
settlement with U.S. and UK authorities.
Dozens of big banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, are
under investigation. An internal probe at Deutsche Bank found
two former traders may have been involved in colluding to
manipulate global benchmark interest rates but suggested top
managers were unaware of the fraud.
Things could get more embarrassing for U.S. regulators. The
House Financial Services Committee has asked the New York Fed
for all communications going back to August 2007 with the banks
that helped set Libor.
The first trove of documents from the New York Fed showed
Barclays had flagged concerns as early as 2007 and Geithner sent
the email to Bank of England governor Mervyn King in June 2008
with the Libor recommendations.
Still, analysts do not see immediate repercussions
for Bernanke and Geithner other than the risk of an additional
loss of public confidence.
Dean Baker, co-director of the Center for Economic and
Policy Research, a liberal think tank in Washington, says the
comments from Bernanke stretch credulity, particularly after the
Fed fought hard to keep regulatory power over banks in
post-financial crisis reforms.
"He is insulting his audience to say there was nothing they
could do," Baker said. "That is complete nonsense. If he had
called up King and said that he has to fix the Libor, and if he
doesn't this all goes public, then King would have no choice."
"I think this is a case of the central bankers being a good
old boys club and that would be considered rude behavior. Rather
than break the rules of the club, Bernanke allowed this fraud to
continue, violating his responsibilities as Fed chair."
The apparently mild nature of Geithner's warnings
about Libor to the Bank of England allowed King to claim he was
never informed of accusations of fraud at all, critics say.
Simon Johnson, a former chief economist at the International
Monetary Fund, lambasted the Fed.
"The Federal Reserve is responsible for the 'safety and
soundness' of the financial system in the United States," said
Johnson, now a professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management.
"Does allowing suspicions of fraud to continue unchecked at
the heart of this system help to sustain the credibility and
legitimacy of markets? Surely not."
