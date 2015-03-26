* Central bank's control over short-term markets uncertain
* Fed officials, traders talk market mechanics over lunch
* After exhaustive tests, NY Fed's credibility in balance
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, March 26 The New York Federal Reserve
officials tasked with prying interest rates off the floor have
been meeting with bankers and traders to plot how best to do it,
amid deep uncertainty over how much control they will really
have over short-term lending markets.
With the U.S. central bank expected to raise rates later
this year, Simon Potter and his team of market technicians have
the tricky job of implementing higher rates using some new and
lightly tested tools as well as some that may not work as well
as in the past. They'll be operating under intense global
scrutiny that's centered on the prospects for the world's
biggest economy.
Even while testing new methods meant to sweep up trillions
of dollars of reserves from financial markets, Potter's team is
preparing for volatility and to make on-the-fly adjustments when
the time comes, according to interviews with Fed officials and
market participants.
The trouble is that the federal funds market, the intra-bank
trading pool traditionally used by the Fed to meet its policy
goals, has shrunk to about a quarter of its pre-crisis size
after more than six years of unprecedented monetary stimulus.
"There is a lot more uncertainty in the mechanical features
of the outlook than people admit to," said Joseph Abate, a
money-market strategist at Barclays Capital.
The Fed wants to avoid a scenario in which yields don't rise
enough after it lifts the fed funds rate because banks, flush
with $2.5 trillion of reserves parked at the central bank, don't
need short-term funding.
The central bank also risks being drawn so deeply into money
markets that it destabilizes things.
That's why the New York Fed, already under political
pressure due to regulatory missteps, is taking every precaution
it can to protect its credibility and that of the central bank.
It wants to make sure that when the central bank decrees higher
rates, yields will actually rise.
To combat anxieties on Wall Street and in Washington, Potter
and his deputies have been hosting regular lunches with market
participants to ask and field questions about what sort of
market tinkering might be needed or avoided to get it right, and
how banks and funds will react.
He has also met with officials at the European Central Bank
and other global counterparts to outline the U.S. plan to
tighten when most of them are easing.
"The New York Fed is thinking about these things a lot, and
so are we," said Barclays' Abate, who attended a recent lunch
with Potter.
A few blocks off Wall Street, the New York Fed has long
handled the central bank's market operations. This time, it will
have to rely on unfamiliar counterparties like money market
mutual funds, and new tools such as an overnight reverse
repurchase facility, or ON RRP, to vacuum up as many reserves
from the system as necessary to achieve "liftoff."
GLOBAL SPOTLIGHT
The Fed has put on a brave face that it can smoothly lift
rates from the current range of zero to 0.25 percent. Fed Chair
Janet Yellen told a congressional panel last month that she is
confident about maintaining "reasonable control" of short-term
yields.
The question is whether the fed funds rate will slip below
the "floor" created by ON RRP, likely to be set at 0.25 percent
after liftoff. The "ceiling" will be a rate the Fed pays banks
on excess reserves, called IOER, likely to be 0.5 percent.
Traders and policymakers alike expect volatility.
Many also expect the fed funds rate to slip toward and even
below the floor at the end of quarters and months, when money
funds will look to the repo facility to dump cash in exchange
for Treasuries, pushing rates lower.
If this slippage happens over and over, the New York Fed is
expected to increase its ON RRP program beyond the current
overall cap of $300 billion, according to policymakers and
traders. It may even make the facility unlimited for a period,
and turn to another new tool, term reverse repos, to help drain
reserves.
This would be when the central bank risks destabilizing the
$2.7-trillion money fund market by encouraging a "disruptive
flight-to-quality," as Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer warned
this week.
"They'll do as much as they absolutely have to, and they may
get there through trial and error," said Louis Crandall, chief
economist at Wrightson ICAP in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"Managing the communications at the top level will be critical
because there is simply no precedent for this liftoff."
For the last several months, Potter and his top lieutenants
Lorie Logan and Joshua Frost have been inviting a handful of
traders and bankers at a time to lunches at the New York Fed.
Potter, who co-headed the New York Fed's research wing
before taking over its market operations in 2012, uses the
meetings to ask how best to avoid fed funds slippage, sources
said. He's also asked whether aggressive use of term repos would
disrupt usage of ON RRP.
Potter will address the Money Marketeers bond traders group
on April 15, a speech that quickly sold out.
He and others in New York Fed's market operations unit
declined interview requests.
Logan and Frost are veterans of the markets group who,
unlike Potter, were there in the depths of the 2008 financial
crisis when U.S. rates were last adjusted. Several others in the
group have since left, leaving some new faces to begin raising
rates.
POLITICAL PRESSURE
Potter and his boss, New York Fed President William Dudley,
have publicly expressed confidence they have the tools to keep
things under control.
Any mishandling could put Dudley back into the political
cross-hairs after lawmakers called him to account last year for
lax oversight of Wall Street banks. Senator Jack Reed is pushing
legislation that would make Dudley's position
politically-appointed instead of one chosen by the New York
Fed's board.
Dudley, who also declined an interview request, has
acknowledged that the once-reliable linkage between the fed
funds rate and broader financial conditions has grown unstable.
Minutes from Fed meetings in Washington suggest anxiety over
the mechanics of liftoff, with policymakers in January
considering tweaks to ON RRP but also sounding more willing to
use it aggressively.
The overnight repo facility has been tested for 18 months
running and is open to 164 money funds, banks, and government
sponsored enterprises like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
.
Unlike Wall Street's primary dealers that have long served
as the New York Fed's counterparties, the central bank does not
directly regulate money markets. That's causing some concern. In
her report to Congress in March, Yellen highlighted that money
markets, which are key to the planned liftoff, remain vulnerable
to investor runs.
Another risk to liftoff is a possible overseas crisis that
brings a rush of capital into safe U.S. assets like Treasuries,
which would depress yields just as the Fed is pushing the other
way.
Charles Plosser, who stepped down as president of the
Philadelphia Fed earlier this month, told Reuters before
retiring that there was internal disagreement over how much
rates volatility the central bank should tolerate when it
finally starts to tighten policy.
"At the end of the day," he said, "we won't know for sure
until we start it."
(Additional reporting by Michael Flaherty in Washington, Ann
Saphir in San Francisco, and Richard Leong in New York. Editing
by Dan Burns and John Pickering)