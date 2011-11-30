BRIEF-Amerigas Partners L.P. to issue notes
* Amerigas Partners LP says its unit intend to offer $525 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027
WASHINGTON Nov 30 The Federal Reserve's decision to offer fresh liquidity to financial markets suffering under the strain of Europe's crisis was not unanimous, with one top official dissenting.
Jeffrey Lacker, President of the Richmond Fed, dissented against the decision, a Fed spokesperson said on Wednesday.
* Osisko mining announces $30 million bought deal equity financing of units
LONDON, Feb 6 The dollar edged higher on Monday but European stocks fell as investors sought clarity in the face of a host of economic and political uncertainties.