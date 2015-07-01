WASHINGTON, July 1 Credit officers at major
banks in the United States feel that liquidity in markets for
Treasury bonds and other fixed-income securities has
deteriorated in recent years, according to a new Federal Reserve
survey about conditions in a key part of the financial system.
The Fed's quarterly survey of senior officials involved in
providing credit for securities, derivatives and other financial
products found broad agreement that market liquidity had
declined over the last five years - with a third of the
respondents saying conditions had fallen off "considerably."
"Over four-fifths of respondents indicated that current
liquidity and market functioning in secondary markets for
nominal Treasury securities had deteriorated relative to the
second quarter of 2010," the Fed survey found. Respondents cited
the impact of new regulations and changes in banks' risk
management strategies as having made them less willing to
finance securities transactions or perform "market making"
functions, according to the survey released on Wednesday.
The potential decline in market liquidity has emerged as a
central discussion at the Fed and among investors, with some
analysts and companies worried that the inability to quickly buy
and sell large amounts of Treasury bonds at reasonable prices
could lead to increased financial instability.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci)