By Michael Flaherty and Jonathan Spicer
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, April 23 Sections of the
U.S. financial system that may be vulnerable to investor panic
are raising concerns inside the Federal Reserve, as policymakers
preparing for the first interest-rate hike in nearly a decade
seek to ensure that the market is ready and able to handle it
whenever it happens.
The Fed is particularly worried about whether the booming
asset management industry can withstand a run of redemptions in
a financial crisis.
Chief among the Fed's concerns, increasingly voiced in
public remarks, is that certain funds held by individuals and
institutions will not have the underlying assets sufficient to
back investors cashing out in a panic. The lack of liquidity
would expose investors and the economy to sharp price swings.
Bond inventories at primary dealers have plunged due to bank
regulations. The amount of Treasury securities in circulation
also has dropped after the Fed's three rounds of bond purchases.
The fall in liquidity across portions of the bond market
comes amid a jump in volatility, making it more important for
Fed officials to telegraph their tightening plans well ahead of
time.
The Fed's nightmare scenario is in surprising markets,
exposing investors to the liquidity risks it fears, and causing
a spike in borrowing costs that hurts economic growth.
"Some open-ended mutual funds offer daily withdrawal
privileges but invest in assets that take longer to sell and
settle," Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said in a speech last
month. Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo and Atlanta Fed President
Dennis Lockhart have offered similar warnings about liquidity in
the last few months.
Asset managers have said they are systemically safe. But Fed
officials have noted a surge in asset management inflows and
concentration. One example is fixed income exchange-traded-fund
assets, which reached $246 billion in 2013 from their inception
in 2002, according to Greenwich Associates.
New York Fed President William Dudley has warned that
investors are less inclined to hold liquid assets as memories of
the 2008 crisis fade.
The Fed could slow or delay rate hikes "if financial
conditions were to tighten a lot," Dudley said this week. Still,
the Fed will be as clear as possible. "I'll be very surprised
if, whenever normalization occurs, it will be a big surprise to
anyone - if we're doing our job properly," he added.
TANTRUM WORRIES
The Fed has kept interest rates near zero since Dec. 2008
and embarked on three rounds of large scale bond purchases to
stimulate the U.S. economic recovery following the 2007-9
financial crisis.
While the Fed could hike rates in June, the economy's weak
winter performance has pushed expectations of a hike more toward
September. Futures traders are betting on a move as late as
December.
That disconnect sets up a potential collision if the central
bank hikes faster than expected, a collision that could send
ripples across the asset management industry.
"Part of what's going on is (investors are) not being
convinced that we're going to raise interest rates," Loretta
Mester, president of the Cleveland Fed, told economists last
week.
Bond markets are still susceptible to another "taper
tantrum" such as the one that happened in 2013 when then Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke caught investors off guard by suggesting
the central bank could trim bond purchases earlier than the
market expected.
Deutsche Bank pointed out in an April note that the volume
of primary transactions in the Treasury market has dropped
relative to the overall scale of the notes held by the public,
though it also said the bank does not see "broad market
impairment."
"But liquid markets could quickly turn illiquid in response
to a shift in Fed policy or some other shock, which could
amplify any adverse market response, as occurred during the
taper tantrum," according to the note.
