By Michael Flaherty and Jonathan Spicer
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, April 23 Sections of the
U.S. financial system that may be vulnerable to investor panic
are raising concerns inside the Federal Reserve, as policymakers
preparing for the first interest-rate hike in nearly a decade
seek to ensure the market is ready and able to handle it
whenever it happens.
Years of Fed bond-buying and new bank rules are seen to have
left the ultra-liquid U.S. Treasuries market more vulnerable to
an abrupt selloff. But in particular, the Fed is worried whether
the booming asset management industry can withstand a run of
redemptions in a financial crisis.
Chief among the Fed's concerns, increasingly voiced in
public remarks, is that certain funds held by individuals and
institutions will not have the underlying assets sufficient to
back investors cashing out in a panic. This lack of liquidity
would expose investors and the economy to sharp price swings.
Meanwhile, bond inventories at primary dealers have plunged
alongside a drop in overall Treasury securities in circulation.
The fall in liquidity across portions of the bond market comes
amid a jump in volatility, making it vital that Fed officials
telegraph their tightening plans well ahead of time.
The central bank's nightmare scenario is in surprising
markets, exposing investors to the liquidity risks it fears, and
causing a spike in borrowing costs that hurts economic growth.
"Some open-ended mutual funds offer daily withdrawal
privileges but invest in assets that take longer to sell and
settle," Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said in a speech last
month. Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo and Atlanta Fed President
Dennis Lockhart have offered similar warnings about liquidity in
the last few months.
Asset managers have said they are systemically safe. But Fed
officials have noted a surge in asset management inflows and
concentration. One example is fixed income exchange-traded-fund
assets, which reached $246 billion in 2013 from their inception
in 2002, according to Greenwich Associates.
New York Fed President William Dudley has warned that
investors are less inclined to hold liquid assets as memories of
the 2007-2009 financial crisis fade.
The Fed could slow or delay rate hikes "if financial
conditions were to tighten a lot," Dudley said this week. Still,
the Fed will be as clear as possible. "I'll be very surprised
if, whenever normalization occurs, it will be a big surprise to
anyone - if we're doing our job properly," he added.
TANTRUM WORRIES
The Fed has kept interest rates near zero since late 2008
and has embarked on three rounds of large scale bond purchases
to stimulate economic recovery.
While the Fed could hike rates as early as June, the
economy's weak winter performance has pushed expectations of a
hike more toward September. Futures traders are betting on a
move as late as December.
That disconnect sets up a potential collision if the central
bank hikes faster than expected, a collision that could send
ripples across the asset management industry.
"Part of what's going on is (investors are) not being
convinced that we're going to raise interest rates," Loretta
Mester, president of the Cleveland Fed, told economists last
week.
Bond markets could still be susceptible to another "taper
tantrum" such as the one that happened in 2013 when then-Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke caught investors off guard by suggesting
the central bank could trim bond purchases in coming months.
Deutsche Bank economists pointed out that the share of
Treasuries now held by primary dealers is less than a third of
what it was before the crisis, though they also said there is
not yet "broad market impairment."
Stricter capital rules for banks have been cited for sapping
liquidity from derivatives markets. Some 36 percent of 376
market participants polled by the International Swaps and
Derivatives Association said markets were less liquid over the
last year, while 6 percent saw more liquidity.
"Liquid markets could quickly turn illiquid in response to a
shift in Fed policy or some other shock, which could amplify any
adverse market response, as occurred during the taper tantrum,"
the Deutsche Bank economists wrote in a client note.
