Aug 22 Only signs of a much stronger U.S.
economy will lead the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates
before the middle of next year, a top Fed policymaker said on
Friday.
Dennis Lockhart, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of
Atlanta, said he still felt the economy would probably
strengthen enough for a mid-2015 tightening to be "sensible."
"If we see very, very strong data, and they exceed
expectations, then I think it could possibly be moved forward,"
Lockhart told network CNBC in an interview from a central
banking symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Lockhart does not have a vote this year on the Fed's
policy-setting board but he participates in its discussions and
is considered to be near the center of the central bank's policy
spectrum. He will have a vote on that board next year.
(Reporting by Jason Lange and Anna Yukhananov in Washington;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)