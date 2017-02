SAO PAULO Nov 21 The Federal Reserve could provide more clarity to the public about where policy is likely to go and how it might respond to various conditions, a top Fed official said on Monday.

"Short of another round of large-scale asset purchases, there are various ways we could try to communicate with the broad public and markets," Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said in response to questions after a speech to business students.

"I certainly think it's conceivable that we could improve our communications," he said. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Writing by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by James Dalgleish)