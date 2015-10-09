NEW YORK Oct 9 A top Federal Reserve
policymaker waded into the political debate over a possible U.S.
default or government shutdown, saying on Friday that such
fiscal "drama" in Washington hurts confidence in the economy.
"To have a lot of drama around our fiscal affairs - that
either a government shutdown or, even worse, a default on
national debt is even possible - is not good for confidence,"
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart told journalists and
students in New York.
He suggested politicians deal with these risks "in an
orderly way" and "put them to bed."
The U.S. Congress faces a deadline to lift the debt limit on
Nov. 5 and another potential shutdown threat in December.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)