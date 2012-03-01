ATLANTA, March 1 As uncertainty continues
to be an economic drag, a move toward deflation could be one
factor that signals further quantitative easing would be needed,
Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart said on
Thursday.
"The onset of recessionary conditions and movement in the
direction of deflation would certainly be a set of conditions in
which I think we'd have to consider further balance-sheet kind
of stimulus," Lockhart said after speaking to a banking industry
outlook conference at the Atlanta Fed.
Lockhart also said he felt that job creation at a pace of
150,000 to 200,000 a month was needed to restore "a broader
sense of health in the employment market." He added that level
has been seen in recent months.
He stressed that a "high degree of underemployment" in the
economy also needed to be addressed to continue to make
progress.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)