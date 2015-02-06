NAPLES, Fla. Feb 6 Atlanta Fed President Dennis
Lockhart said on Friday that events in Europe probably won't
have a severe impact on the U.S. economy, but need to be watched
carefully.
"We have to monitor that ... It could represent a global
shock," and may already by depressing U.S. exports, Lockhart
said in a question-and-answer session following a speech to
business leaders in Naples, Florida.
He also said that companies should not be concerned that a
Fed decision to raise interest rates, expected to happen later
this year, would depress the economy because the central bank
would not hike rates unless it was confident in the U.S.
recovery.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)