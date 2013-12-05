BRIEF-Neinor Homes says will proceed with an offering of its ordinary shares
* intends to apply for admission of the shares to listing the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia stock exchanges
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla Dec 5 U.S. economic growth was strong in the third quarter but it "doesn't make a trend" and doesn't suggest the United States has had a breakout in growth, a top U.S. central banker said on Thursday.
A fresh reading on Thursday showed gross domestic product grew at a 3.6 percent annual pace in the latest quarter, up from a previous reading of 2.8 percent and the biggest jump since the beginning of last year.
"The strong third quarter doesn't make a trend and ... doesn't drive me to the conclusion that we've had a breakout in terms of growth," said Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, citing "pretty low" ongoing estimates for fourth-quarter growth.
"I am not prepared to interpret the revised third-quarter number as an indication that the economy is on a much stronger track - I think we're still on that relatively moderate growth track."
* intends to apply for admission of the shares to listing the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia stock exchanges
TOKYO, March 6 U.S. stock futures dropped but Asian shares were resilient on Monday as investors weighed the near-certain prospect of an interest rate hike in the United States this month against news of China's slower 2017 growth target.
* H1 pretax profit 25.1 million stg versus 20.9 million stg year ago