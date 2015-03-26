WASHINGTON, March 26 Atlanta Federal Reserve
Bank president Dennis Lockhart said on Thursday he is confident
that recent weak economic data will prove temporary and do no
not indicate the economy is downshifting to slower growth.
Winter weather is partly to blame, Lockhart said at an
investment education conference in Detroit. Weak oil prices are
also proving a drag because the impact on capital investment
among energy firms has proven immediate, while consumers so far
are pocketing the savings from lower gas prices rather than
spending them.
"We're seeing capital expenditures really slow down," he
said, while "consumers seem a bit cautious."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)