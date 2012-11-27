BERLIN Nov 27 A top Federal Reserve official
warned on Tuesday of potential risks to financial stability
from cyberattacks on the U.S. payments system and from a looming
funding gap in public pensions.
In a speech to a conference in the German capital, the
president of the Atlanta Federal Reserve, Dennis Lockhart, said
that at a global level the span of vigilance needed to be
extremely broad.
"Our radar should scan widely - beyond the most obvious
sources of risk," said Lockhart, according to the text of his
speech, arguing that markets viewed by some as too small to
cause much trouble before the 2008 crisis had ended up posing
systemic-scale problems.
Homing in on the issue of cyber-security, he said the
fragmented nature of the U.S. payments industry and its rapid
evolution were creating many areas of vulnerability.
"A real financial stability concern, however, is the
potential for malicious disruptions to the payments sytem in the
form of broadly targeted cyberattacks," he said.
He argued that they should now probably be viewed "as a
persistent threat with potential systemic implications".
Although they were unlikely to have as deep or long-lasting
an impact on financial system stability as fiscal crises or bank
runs, Lockhart said the potential attacks provided justification
for collaborative attempts to take preventative measures.
Another growing concern is a potential funding gap in public
pensions, Lockhart said, adding that this would more likely
appear as a "gradually accreting threat to growth" than as a
single event shock.
"As a financial stability consideration, the problem of
pension underfunding is not likely to be the source of any
immediate shock or trigger a broader systemic crisis," he said.
"However, the situation needs to be monitored as public
finance does contribute to financial and economic stability more
broadly."
