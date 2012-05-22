(Adds details, background)

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG May 22 A top Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday that the U.S. central bank was working on ways to give financial markets a better sense of what could shift its expectations that interest rates should be held near zero until at least late 2014.

"If we can work towards some sort of conditionality around that statement ... I think that would help. It's a work in progress," Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart said.

Interest rate futures show that traders see a better than even chance the Fed will start pushing rates up by July 2014.

Lockhart said there had been a "difference of opinion" in markets on the Fed's conditional low-rate pledge, but he did not elaborate.

The Atlanta Fed chief, a voting member of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee this year, was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event sponsored by the Institute of Regulation and Risk, North Asia.

His comments came a day after he said in Tokyo that the U.S. central bank should focus on improving its communications as a "measured" way to bolster growth because circumstances do not warrant further bond buying at this time.

Minutes of the FOMC's April 24-25 meeting released last week showed the Fed is considering refining its quarterly economic and interest rate projections to give a clearer view of how it might react to changing economic circumstances.

The policy panel employed communications in January when it said it expected to keep overnight rates "exceptionally" low through at least late 2014. It had previously signaled they would likely rise next year.

The Fed has kept overnight U.S. interest rates near zero since December 2008 and has bought $2.3 trillion in government and mortgage-related debt to push other borrowing costs lower and spur a stronger recovery.

U.S. economic growth, however, has been tepid and the unemployment rate remains at a high 8.1 percent.

Lockhart told reporters on Tuesday that the U.S. jobless rate should be slightly under 8 percent by the end of the year, although that "may be difficult."

He said he has not factored anything related to the European debt crisis into his forecast on the U.S. economy, adding that it "in no way resembles" the 2007-09 financial crisis.

Though some more hawkish Fed policymakers expect rates to rise before late 2014, Lockhart has said he does not share that view. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)