By Karen Jacobs
DALLAS, Ga., June 7 Making a direct connection
between debt-stricken Greece's upcoming elections and any policy
decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve would be unjustified,
Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart said on
Thursday.
The U.S. central bank is due to hold a regular policy
meeting on June 19-20, just after a June 17 Greek election that
could decide the fate of the country as a member of the euro
zone.
"I wouldn't make a direct line connection between Greek
elections and Fed monetary policy," said Lockhart, a voting
member this year on the Fed's policy-setting committee. He spoke
to the Paulding County, Georgia Chamber of Commerce.
Expectations for more Fed policy easing have grown in the
last week as Europe's debt and financial crisis worsened and as
data showed paltry U.S. jobs growth in May.
Chairman Ben Bernanke, testifying before a congressional
committee on Thursday, said the Fed stood ready to protect the
U.S. economy if financial troubles mount, adding the U.S.
central bank is closely monitoring "significant risks" to the
economy from Europe.
But he offered few clues that further stimulus was imminent.
Lockhart, when asked about remaining policy tools that could
yet boost the slow and shaky U.S. economic recovery, said: "I am
simply not of the view that we have exhausted all of our
options.
"I think there are monetary policy tools and actions that
are still available if the conditions require them."
The euro zone's crisis has deepened, threatening the health
of the global economy. Ratings agency Fitch cut Spain's credit
rating on Thursday, while the result of the Greek election could
push Athens closer to leaving the bloc.
