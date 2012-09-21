By Karen Jacobs
ATLANTA, Sept 21 Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank
President Dennis Lockhart said slowing U.S. economic growth, a
stagnating labor market, and a belief that monetary policy could
boost jobs convinced him to throw his weight behind the central
bank's latest stimulus.
In the leadup to last week's Federal Open Market Committee's
policy meeting, Lockhart had said he was undecided on whether
more easing was needed.
"I concluded that there was indeed a call to action falling
out of the discouraging conditions of slowing growth and still
high unemployment with meager recent progress in bringing it
down," Lockhart told the Institute of Internal Auditors on
Friday.
U.S. unemployment registered 8.1 percent last month, and has
stayed above 8 percent for more than three years.
Although there is still a debate raging over whether the
root problems in the jobs market are beyond the power of the
Fed, he said, "I have been persuaded that the problem is, to a
significant enough extent, one of weak growth that can be
ameliorated by prudent monetary policy actions."
The Fed last week embarked on a bold new effort to help a
f altering recovery, buying $40 billion of mortgage backed
securities each month and promising not to let up on asset
purchases until the labor market improves substantially.
It also said it will keep rates low for a considerable
period after the economy strengthens, much like - in the words
of New York Fed Bank President William Dudley - pu shing a
st alled car even after it has been freed from the mud to make
sure it c ontinues to roll forward.
Interest rates will likely stay extraordinarily low until at
least mid-2015, the Fed said. On Thursday one top Fed
policymaker went farther: rates should stay low, Minneapolis Fed
President Narayana Kocherlakota said, until unemployment reaches
the near-normal level of 5.5 percent, as long as the outlook for
inflation stays below 2.25 percent.
Lockhart, unlike Kocherlakota , has a vote on the Fed's
policy-setting panel this year, did not agree.
"I am not so sure that it will not be appropriate to begin
the process of tightening and normalization before we get to
what we would consider to be full employment," Lockhart told
reporters after the speech.
An unemployment rate of 7 percent to 7.5 percent, "and
possibly lower," would be a sign of good progress, he said.
And if things do not improve, the Fed could still do more,
Lockhart said on Friday, citing the Fed's statement from last
week.
"I think you can infer that that's a reference to possibly a
renewal of Treasury purchases," he said. "Should that be done
now? No, not now."
Although the new program carries some risk of sparking
inflation, he told the audience after his speech, those risks
are "manageable," and he is confident the Fed will know the
appropriate moment to start rais ing hi storically low rates -
near zero since December 2008 - to normal.
The Fed's decision to buy mortgage-backed securities in its
latest round of stimulus, known as quantitative easing, was
well-timed because the housing market has begun to improve,
reducing one headwind to economic growth, he said.
If U.S. lawmakers effectively deal with the so-called fiscal
cliff - the raft of tax increases and spending decreases slated
to go into effect at the end of this year-- and if Europe's debt
crisis abates, two more headwinds will also be softened, he
said.
Still, he said, monetary policy has its limits.
"I am not expecting miracles," he said.