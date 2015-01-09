WASHINGTON Jan 9 Continued steady jobs growth
in the U.S. is no reason for the Federal Reserve to speed ahead
with an interest rate increase before the middle of next year,
Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart said on
Friday in an interview with Bloomberg.
Lockhart, a centrist who has a vote this year on the Fed's
policy setting committee, spoke after new data showed the
unemployment rate dropped in December to 5.6 percent, though
wage growth remained weak.
"I don't see a reason yet to accelerate my assumption of
when a policy move might be appropriate," Lockart added.
The addition of another 252,000 jobs in December confirmed
that U.S. growth continues. Lockhart downplayed the slight fall
in wages compared to the month before as "potentially noise."
Lockhart has said he expects an initial interest rate
increase would be appropriate by mid-year, though he also said
on Friday he would rather err on the side of being "a little bit
late" in that initial increase than risk moving before labor
markets fully recover.
The fact that wages are not rising more steadily indicates
there may still be slack in the labor market.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)