(Adds Bullard comments)
WASHINGTON, June 6 Two more top U.S. central
bankers on Monday joined a chorus of policymakers all but
dismissing the possibility of an interest-rate hike next week,
but professing their continued belief a rate hike soon after
will be possible.
Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart
believes the U.S. central bank should wait until July before
considering whether to hike rates, citing a weak May jobs report
and potential disruptions from Britain's June 23 vote on whether
to leave the European Union.
Lockhart, a non-voting member, told Bloomberg Television
that he did not "see a lot of cost to being patient to the July
meeting at least".
Lockhart said he believed there could be two rate hikes
between now and the end of 2016.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who is a voting
member this year, said the dismal jobs report reduces the chance
of a rate hike this month, and called for the Fed to have Fed
Chair Janet Yellen hold press conferences after every meeting to
make markets more aware that a rate hike could take place.
"It's possible we could move there, and that would kind of
placate my concerns over this issue," Bullard told the Wall
Street Journal.
Several other prominent Fed officials have also flagged a
June rate hike as unlikely, and markets are betting heavily
against the possibility.
Yellen speaks later today and is expected to try to keep
July as a live option for a hike.
(Reporting by David Chance in Washington; Additional reporting
by Ann Saphir in San Francisco; Editing by James Dalgleish)