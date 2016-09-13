WASHINGTON, Sept 13 Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank
president Dennis Lockhart will step down in February, the
Atlanta Fed said on Tuesday, with a nationwide search planned
for his replacement.
Lockhart, 69, is beyond the 65-year age limit that the Fed
sets for reappointment of regional bank presidents to a new
ten-year term.
Lockhart has been considered a centrist voice at the Fed,
open to the possible need for higher interest rates but
concerned as well the economy may be stuck in a low growth rut.
He said in the statement he plans to pursue interests in
public policy, civic work and private business.
Atlanta Fed board chair Thomas Fanning, president and chief
excutive of Southern Company, will lead a search committee among
the Atlanta Fed board members from outside the banking industry
to pick a successor.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)