By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa
ATLANTA Aug 13 The Federal Reserve could begin
reducing its bond-buying stimulus as early as its September
meeting despite inflation being below target, Atlanta Fed
President Dennis Lockhart said on Tuesday.
U.S. economic performance remains too mixed for Federal
Reserve policymakers to lay out a detailed path for reducing and
eventually halting their asset-purchasing program next month,
Lockhart said.
But he appeared open to at least a modest pullback in
monetary stimulus from its current pace of $85 billion per
month.
"I wouldn't rule out September," he told reporters after a
speech. "As I see it, a decision to proceed - whether it is in
September, October, or December - ought to be thought of as a
cautious first step."
U.S. inflation has been running well below the Fed's 2
percent target for some time. But Lockhart said he did not see
any signs that disinflation was accelerating, and that the
current inflation backdrop could still be consistent with a
modest pullback in quantitative easing.
Lockhart touted "substantial" progress in the labor market
but said weak economic growth gave him reason for pause. U.S.
gross domestic product rebounded to an annual rate of 1.7
percent in the second quarter of the year following two
lackluster quarters.
"Recent data do not present a clear picture," he said.
"Employment gains have been strong enough to lower the
unemployment rate while GDP growth has remained lackluster."
U.S. unemployment fell to 7.4 percent in July from 7.6
percent in June.
In response to a financial crisis and deep recession, the
Fed slashed official interest rates to effectively zero and
bought nearly $3 trillion in mortgage and Treasury securities in
an effort to keep long-term interest rates low and support
economic recovery.
One key risk to the economy continues to come from
Washington, Lockhart said, citing the possibility of some type
of protracted fight over the debt ceiling that shakes consumer
and business confidence as it did in 2011.
Still, even if fiscal hurdles are overcome and the expansion
remains on track, the bar for a further retreat from asset buys
will remain fairly high.
"The rolling outlook from here is what really matters in
making future decisions on asset purchases. I will need to get
comfortable that the employment progress we've enjoyed is not
stalling and that disinflation pressures are not building,"
Lockhart said.