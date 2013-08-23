PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 28
Feb 28 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 23 A centrist U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Friday he would back a reduction in asset purchases by next month if data between now and then shows a "sustainable picture" for economic growth, and doesn't suggest the economy will be knocked off course.
"I would be supportive in September as long as the data that comes in between now and then basically confirm the path we're on," Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on CNBC television.
"The key question is, do we have even at this moderate pace of growth, a sustainable picture, something that's going to continue. Or is there risks that the economy gets knocked off its feet in some way," he added.
Lockhart also said he expects 2-2.5 percent full-year GDP growth in 2013, with it picking up in the second half of the year, and an unemployment rate between 7.2-7.4 percent by the end of the year.
Feb 27 Samuel Merksamer, who represents billionaire Carl Icahn on several corporate boards, has exited the activist investor's hedge fund firm, and it was unclear on Monday how Icahn's interests will be represented at those companies going forward.
* RPM announces offering of $400 million of 3.750% notes due 2027 and add-on offering of $50 million of 5.250% notes due 2045