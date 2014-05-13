UPDATE 1-Nigeria's Buhari chairs first cabinet meeting after return
* Council to be chaired by Buhari's deputy (Adds details, background)
RIYADH May 13 Economic conditions in the United States would have to change dramatically for the Federal Reserve to pause or reverse pace of winding down its money printing quantitative easing programme, a top official at the central bank said on Tuesday.
"It would take a rather dramatic change in the course of the U.S. economy" to adjust the pace of the Fed's monthly bond purchases, Dennis Lockhart, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, said in the Saudi capital.
Lockhart, who said he was speaking in his personal capacity, does not have a vote this year on the Fed's policy-setting board but he participates in its discussions.
(Reporting by Angus McDowall; Writing by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
* Council to be chaired by Buhari's deputy (Adds details, background)
WASHINGTON, March 15 U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed opportunities for new economic programs and investments between the two countries during a meeting on Tuesday, the White House said.
NEW YORK, March 15 A group of 17 Republicans in Congress signed a resolution on Wednesday vowing to seek "economically viable" ways to stave off global warming, possibly putting them on a collision course with President Donald Trump who has called climate change a hoax.